Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo drives between Toronto's Marc Gasol and Pascal Siakam during the first half of the Bucks' 125-103 win over the Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference final Friday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, 17 rebounds and five assists as the Bucks took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.