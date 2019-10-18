Mike Budenholzer, Giannis Antetokounmpo, AP photo

In this Dec. 22, 2018, file photo Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, left, talks with forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the second half against the Miami Heat in Miami.

 LYNNE SLADKY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

In NBA.com’s annual survey of the league’s 30 general managers released Thursday, 36% picked the Milwaukee Bucks — the second-most amount of votes — to win the 2019-2020 title.

The Los Angeles Clippers had the highest percentage of votes to win the title at 46%.

The GMs favor Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo to repeat as MVP with 52% of votes. Also, 86% of the GMs said they would pick him if they had the option of starting a team from scratch.

The Bucks were named the top team in the East by 76% of the respondents.

On Thursday, Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 14 rebounds as the Bucks concluded a 5-0 preseason with a 118-96 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Fiserv Forum.

Khris Middleton added 18 points and seven assists and Robin Lopez scored 14 points for the Bucks (5-0).

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves (2-3) with 16 points. Robert Covington had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Milwaukee opens the regular season next Thursday in Houston.

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0