In NBA.com’s annual survey of the league’s 30 general managers released Thursday, 36% picked the Milwaukee Bucks — the second-most amount of votes — to win the 2019-2020 title.
The Los Angeles Clippers had the highest percentage of votes to win the title at 46%.
The GMs favor Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo to repeat as MVP with 52% of votes. Also, 86% of the GMs said they would pick him if they had the option of starting a team from scratch.
The Bucks were named the top team in the East by 76% of the respondents.
On Thursday, Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 14 rebounds as the Bucks concluded a 5-0 preseason with a 118-96 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Fiserv Forum.
Khris Middleton added 18 points and seven assists and Robin Lopez scored 14 points for the Bucks (5-0).
Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves (2-3) with 16 points. Robert Covington had 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Milwaukee opens the regular season next Thursday in Houston.