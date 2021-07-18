Suns still see rays of light despite facing elimination against Bucks in Game 6

But Phoenix is at its best when its sharing the basketball on offense, whipping the ball around the perimeter in an effort to find the open man. Without many defensive stops, the offense was often stuck in halfcourt sets. Their 19 3-point attempts were far fewer than their usual 34 per game during the regular season.

Booker said he could feel the Suns' offense getting stagnant in the third.

"We were trading basket for basket for I think five minutes straight," Booker said. "But we're at our best when we get stops and get out in transition. I always say we hang our hat on the defensive end and that's where we have to be better."

The Suns have shown an ability to respond to less-than-ideal situations in the postseason. All-Star point guard Chris Paul injured his shoulder in the first round against the Lakers and wasn't very effective the next several games.

Paul also missed the first two games of the Western Conferece finals against the LA Clippers because he was placed in the league's COVID-19 health and safefy protocol. The Suns still won both games.

Now comes the biggest test yet. The Bucks' big three of Antetokounmpo, Holiday and Khris Middleton are playing some of their best basketball of the season and the Suns have to find a way to beat them twice.