Suns' rotation could shrink more as Torrey Craig’s status uncertain with injured right knee

"You won't see us in the city," Crowder sad. "We're going to get a lot of stuff catered to us from a variety of restaurants here. A couple of us are vegan. I've talked to the training staff more than my teammates about food because we're not leaving the hotel. We're eating in. We're locked in. But I do have a few suggestions for my teammates that we're going to take advantage of while we're here."

Making like Marshawn

Milwaukee's 2-0 deficit in the NBA Finals hasn't impacted Antetokounmpo's sense of humor.

The two-time MVP did his best impression of former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch at the start of his news conference. He responded to the first question by saying, "I'm just here not to get fined," before breaking into laughter.