Stunning twist: Giannis Antetokounmpo suffers hyperextended knee as Bucks fall to Hawks in Game 4

Antetokounmpo endured a dismal first half, scoring just six points and chunking up a pair of airballs from the free throw line. He bounced back with eight points in the first 4½ minutes of the third quarter, including a step-back jumper that sliced Atlanta’s lead to 62-54.

The next time down the court, Williams worked a pick-and-roll with Clint Capela, who went up for a dunk that Antetokounmpo tried to contest. The Bucks star landed awkwardly and went down in a heap, grasping at his left knee while a hush fell over the arena.

The entire Milwaukee bench came out to check on Antetokounmpo, who had to be helped to the locker room with what was diagnosed as a hyperextended knee. He returned briefly to the bench, but never made it back to the court, heading to the locker room for good when the Hawks blew the game open.

Atlanta outscored the Bucks 25-8 the rest of the quarter to seize a commanding 87-62 lead.

Budenholzer is confident his team will play much better the next time out — with or without Antetokounmpo.

“We’ve got to be better on both ends,” the coach said. “Our group will gather. The character will come through.”