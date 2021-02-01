Struggling Bucks increase focus on defending 3-point line

MILWAUKEE — The first two years of Mike Budenholzer’s tenure as coach of the Milwaukee Bucks have featured a dazzling offense built upon a flurry of 3-pointers.
During that same stretch, the Bucks have demonstrated an infuriating inability to stop opponents from knocking down a bevy of their own long-distance shots.
Through 19 games this season, Bucks opponents are shooting 39.5% on their 3-point attempts, the second-highest mark in the NBA. Milwaukee ranks 27th in opponents’ 3-point attempts (38.4 per game) and 28th in opponents’ 3-pointers made (15.2).
By design, Budenholzer’s defensive system lends itself to allowing higher-than-normal 3-point attempts. Though he’s tweaked things a bit this season, the primary objective is to prevent teams from scoring inside, forcing opponents to instead rely on their 3-point shooting to beat the Bucks.
For the most part, the system has worked. The Bucks have been one of the best overall defensive teams in the league over the past two seasons.
This season, the Bucks are still adjusting to the new defensive wrinkles Budenholzer has incorporated but the numbers tell a simple story: When Milwaukee fails to defend the 3-point line, it loses.
In Milwaukee’s 11 victories, opponents have shot 33.6% from distance, averaging 12.5 makes on 37.4 attempts. In eight losses, however, opponents have connected on 47% of their attempts, making an average of 18.8 shots on 39.9 attempts.
That trend held up last weekend in back-to-back losses at New Orleans and Charlotte. Led by seven 3-pointers from former Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe, the Pelicans made 21 of 48 attempts in their 131-126 victory Friday night. On Saturday, the Hornets also made 21 3-pointers in a 126-114 victory.
“There is lots to work on,” Budenholzer said after Saturday’s loss. “I think we have to be better coming out of the gate at defending the 3-point line in the first quarter. There have been a lot of first quarters where teams have maybe gotten hot from the beginning so we’ve just got to look from start to end, all of us, at how to get better.”
The Bucks return to action Monday night at Fiserv Forum when they host the Portland Trail Blazers, who beat the Chicago Bulls on Saturday and are looking to record consecutive victories for the first time since a four-game winning streak earlier in January.
The game tips off a challenging stretch of the schedule that has the Bucks playing eight games over the next two weeks including six on the road, where Milwaukee is 4-6. The Blazers are one of five opponents on the upcoming schedule with winning records, and the Bucks are just 2-4 against teams above .500.
Much of the Bucks’ success has come against teams buried deep in the standings. Against better teams, Milwaukee has found itself in a lot of close games and has played well for stretches, but has struggled to put together a complete performance.
Now third in the Eastern Conference, three games back of the first-place Philadelphia 76ers, the Bucks need to find some consistency and build some momentum as they try to close the first half of the season on a strong note.
“It’s early in the season but that’s not an excuse, we’ve got to keep working to improve,” forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said after Friday’s loss in New Orleans. “We’ll watch film, our clips, and hopefully we can get better tomorrow and hopefully we’ll play good basketball for longer stretches.”
