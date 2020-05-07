Stefan Bondy: No point in NBA lottery teams finishing regular season. Here's what to do instead

"For teams like us, it makes no sense to even get started," an assistant coach on a lottery team told the Daily News. "I understand you're trying to get the TV money, money is important for the league because everyone's taking a hit. But I don't see how it works."

Another coach explained why restarting during a pandemic is a time bomb.

"Let's say I'm playing your team, you have a guy who tests positive — which is going to happen — and so our two teams are knocked out for 14 days," he said. "And maybe you have the guy who was infected, and you played a back-to-back and played someone the night before, so that team's going to be affected. So already you have three teams that have to sit for 14 days. It only has to happen one time and everything is screwed up."

LeBron James wants to restart. And that makes sense. He's 35 years old and has an opportunity for a fourth title. The validity of the 2020 champion, if it's ever crowned, is another story.

But a team like the Knicks — which is unable to open its practice facility near the epicenter of COVID-19 — can only look forward to the draft lottery. Which brings us to a suggestion: