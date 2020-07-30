Staying healthy top priority for Bucks heading into seeding games

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Milwaukee Bucks have very little to gain from their eight seeding round games when the NBA resumes its 2020 schedule this week.

With a league-best 53-12 record when the league shut down in March, the Bucks sit 6½ games ahead of the defending champion Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference. Barring the most colossal of collapses, the Bucks are all but assured the top spot in the East for the playoffs.

All that's really left at this point is the top overall seed, for which they currently lead the Los Angeles Lakers by three games, but considering the Bucks won't enjoy the benefit of home-court advantage, is it even worth risking possible injury to a star player ahead of the postseason?

"Really, it's not very important," said coach Mike Budenholzer, whose team resumes its season Friday night against the Boston Celtics at Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

"What's most important to us is we want to be healthy and we want to be playing well. You have to beat everybody to get to where you want to go, so the best record in the NBA has never been anything we talk about or think about.