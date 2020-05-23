Starter on Kansas' 1988 NCAA title team, Milt Newton helping lead Bucks toward excellence

"We are grateful for the many people involved in assisting us in this project to provide basketballs for our V.I. public schools and look forward to many other opportunities to give back to the territory."

Many have noticed Newton's work.

"I'm proud of Milt," former KU coach Brown told The Star. "It's been fun to follow him and see what he's accomplished. I am looking forward to him being a GM again soon."

Former KU coach Roy Williams, who coached Newton at KU in 1988-89 said on the Emerald Gems website: "What Milt and Shalaun will accomplish through the work of Emerald Gems Foundation truly represents what they are about and the mark they want to leave on the lives of youth in the USVI. Milt was the captain and leader of the first Kansas team I coached, and truly embodied all the qualities needed to be a successful leader of people. He showed compassion and concern for his teammates both on and off the court, so I am not surprised that he continues to exhibit this kind of concern for others through the work of the Emerald Gems Foundation.