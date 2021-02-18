Skidding Bucks fall to Raptors at home for second straight game

MILWAUKEE — Norman Powell’s efficiency ensured the Toronto Raptors would extend the Milwaukee Bucks’ longest skid in four years.

Powell matched a season high with 29 points, Pascal Siakam had 27 and the Raptors beat Milwaukee 110-96 on Thursday night at Fiserv Forum to hand the Bucks their fifth consecutive loss.

“I thought we did a great job as a team of moving the ball and playing hard on defense to open up our transition so we could get easy looks,” Powell said.

Powell shot 9 of 12 overall, 4 of 7 from 3-point range and 7 of 8 from the free throw line. He had 15 points in the first quarter alone and made a pair of 3-pointers to start a 21-4 run that put the Raptors ahead for good.

“He was aggressive and decisive tonight,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

The Bucks last dropped five straight games from Jan. 25 to Feb. 3 in 2017. Milwaukee’s entire slide has come without guard Jrue Holiday, who has missed six consecutive games due to health and safety protocols.