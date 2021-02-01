Sizzling shooting sends Bucks past Trail Blazers

MILWAUKEE — Jrue Holiday scored 22 points, Bobby Portis added 21 and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a two-game skid by trouncing the Portland Trail Blazers 134-106 on Monday night at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks (12-8) pulled ahead for good midway through the first quarter and led by as many as 39 points early in the fourth before coasting down the stretch with their top players on the bench. The Bucks went 21 of 42 from 3-point range and shot 55.2% overall

Holiday shot 10 of 14 and had seven rebounds and six assists. Portis shot 9 of 13 and had eight rebounds.

Nassir Little led the Blazers (10-9) with 30 points — 2½ times the second-year pro’s previous career high of 12.

Milwaukee sizzled from the start of the night to take command.

The Bucks shot 18 of 26 overall and 8 of 10 on 3-point attempts in the first quarter to grab a 46-36 lead. In the closing seconds of the first quarter, Portis grabbed a loose ball off a mishandled Portland inbounds pass and dunked before the buzzer.

Milwaukee extended that lead to 79-56 by halftime. The Bucks shot 59.2% overall and were 14 of 22 from 3-point range in the first half.