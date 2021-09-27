Shoes, fashion and grit mark P.J. Tucker's journey to Miami, with stop to win NBA title in Milwaukee

MIAMI — To realize how challenging it was for P.J. Tucker to begin getting settled at a new home in Miami, consider all the places in this country where he stores his collection of sneakers. Many thousands of pairs, some worn, most not, all cherished.

He has so many that it's not easy to remember all the places where he's kept them.

"I think I've got them in six places," Tucker said, ticking down a list of places of where he's either had or currently has a residence. "There's Miami. Houston. Dallas. Milwaukee. L.A. And Raleigh. Oh, I'm lying. Phoenix, too. I forgot Phoenix. So, seven or eight places."

The sneaker collection is well-traveled, as is Tucker.

After helping the Milwaukee Bucks win last season's NBA championship, the 36-year-old forward is starting anew with the Miami Heat. It is his third franchise in 2021 alone, the fifth NBA club of his career, no less than the 13th different professional team from seven different countries that he has joined along the way. It's also a place where he had wanted to be for years.