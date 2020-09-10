Same story for Bucks: Super regular season, painful playoff exit

Milwaukee can offer Antetokounmpo a supermax extension that would enable him to receive up to 35% of the salary cap with an 8% escalation each year of the deal.

The supermax was designed to help franchises keep their superstar players by giving them offers other teams couldn’t match, though it hasn’t always worked out that way. For example, Anthony Davis was eligible for a supermax extension with New Orleans last year but instead demanded a trade that eventually landed him with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Antetokounmpo’s postgame comments Tuesday offered Bucks fans at least some cause for encouragement.

“Hopefully we can learn from this and get better as a team and come back and hopefully can build a culture in Milwaukee that for many years we can come out here and compete every single year for a championship,” Antetokounmpo said.

The Bucks have posted the NBA’s best regular-season record in consecutive years, but they’re still seeking their first title since 1971. They haven’t even won a conference championship since 1974.