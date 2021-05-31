Roster transformation by Bucks pays off with sweep of Heat

The Bucks were good. Antetokounmpo says they have to be better, and he has a plan for the next week.

"Focus on ourselves," Antetokounmpo said. "That's what we do. We focus on ourselves as much as possible. We've got a wait to see if we're going to play Brooklyn or Boston, but at the end of the day we've got a week or I don't know how long and we're going to take that time to focus on ourselves and try to get better."

The East semifinals series against either second-seeded Brooklyn or seventh-seeded Boston will start on June 5 if the Nets advance in five games; in any other scenario, the Bucks will next play on June 7.

It's the third consecutive season in which the Bucks have made the East semifinals; they lost in five games to Miami last season and beat Boston in five games in 2019 before wasting what was a 2-0 lead and falling to eventual NBA champion Toronto in the East finals.