Roster remake: Bucks trading for Jrue Holiday, Bogdan Bogdanovic; Wesley Matthews heads for free agency

The league’s offseason trade moratorium was lifted Monday afternoon and the annual draft will take place Wednesday night, followed by the start of free agency on Friday. On top of all that, Sunday marks the first day Horst can offer forward Giannis Antetokounmpo a supermax contract extension.

Surrounding Antetokounmpo with the talent necessary for a legitimate championship run is Horst’s top priority but won’t be easy with eight guaranteed contracts that put the Bucks over the $109.1 million salary cap before Horst can make his first phone call.

“There’s a lot of different ways you can look at flexibility in our league,” Horst said during a conference call with reporters Monday afternoon. “The clearest way is just when you have massive cap space and you can kind of go do whatever you want to do. You kind of have the freedom to operate but usually the teams that have that don’t have any good players.

“The other way is to have a lot of good players, which we have, to have a really good team, hopefully have draft picks intact, have contracts that are movable, have groups that can be creative and navigate and manage kind of the rules of our league and really kind of create your flexibility and options based on what you have, so when you’re good, you can continue to push that envelope and get better.