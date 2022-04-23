Road rout provides Bucks opportunity to take control of playoff series with Bulls

CHICAGO — Coming off a loss and with one of their best players sidelined, the Milwaukee Bucks showed Friday night why they are the defending NBA champions.

They now look to build a commanding 3-1 lead Sunday over the Bulls after the Game 3 rout in Chicago.

Grayson Allen made five 3-pointers and scored 22 points and Milwaukee dominated Chicago 111-81 in the first-round playoff series without the injured Khris Middleton.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points. Bobby Portis started with Middleton out and finished with 18 points and 16 rebounds despite pain in his right eye from a hit in Game 2. And the Bucks made it look easy, handing the Bulls the most lopsided home playoff loss in franchise history.

Coming off two shaky performances in Milwaukee, the Bucks quieted a raucous crowd watching Chicago’s first playoff game at the United Center in five years. They led by 24 in the second quarter and remained in control the rest of the way.

Middleton is expected to miss the rest of the series after spraining his left knee in Wednesday night in a loss. Without Middleton, Allen said his own mindset didn't necessarily change, though the rhythm was different.

“Maybe was a little bit quicker to shoot some of those catch-and-shoot shots I got,” said Allen, who hit three straight three 3-pointers soon after entering the game in the first quarter. “But I think it was just being in different spots. Some of those spots that Khris is usually in on offense — top of the key, playing off of post-ups, isolations. I was there and got the ball swung, and they collapsed hard on Giannis and Jrue (Holiday) all game long. I was able to take advantage of that."

Antetokounmpo scored all but two of his points after the first quarter. The two-time MVP finished with nine assists and seven rebounds.

Holiday added 16 points to help the Bucks beat the Bulls for the 18th time in 20 games.

Nikola Vucevic led Chicago with 19 points. Zach LaVine had 15 and DeMar DeRozan finished with just 11 with the Bucks crowding him after setting a career playoff high with 41 in Game 2.

“We didn’t have that same competitiveness that we had the first two games we had in Milwaukee,” LaVine said. “We took a punch the first game. When we went down 0-9, we responded right away. We didn't didn't respond the right way (on Friday). We need to look at the film and figure out how we can do a better job of matching force with force.”

Milwaukee had it going right from the start, racing out to a 60-41 halftime lead.

Allen helped squash the “Let's go Bulls!” chants, nailing four 3s and scoring 14 in the half. That had to make it even tougher for fans still upset about his hard foul that resulted in a broken wrist for Alex Caruso during a game in Milwaukee in January. They showered him with boos but couldn't throw him off his game.

Antetokounmpo started a 13-0 run early in the second quarter with a 19-footer and dunk. And Allen finished it with a driving layup that bumped the lead to 46-22.

Keep an eye on Portis

Portis' pain in his right eye stemmed from a hit to the face Wednesday by Chicago’s Tristan Thompson as they went for a rebound. It left him with an abrasion, forcing him to miss most of that game, and Portis wore goggles on Friday. “Just doing all the proper things I needed to do, taking all the proper medicines, hopefully it goes down,” he said after the game. ”Obviously, it hurts. You can see it’s still red.”

Injury watch

Bucks guard George Hill (abdominal strain) has missed the past four games.

Pressure on DeRozan

“DeMar didn’t get 41 in Game 2 on wide-open jump shots with nobody near him,” coach Billy Donovan said. “There were guys hanging all over him when he made those shots. I think when DeMar doesn’t feel like he’s got to his spot or a good rhythm, he’s going to probably more often than not get off of it and pass it when he sees a crowd.”