Rick Pitino trying to get Greece into Tokyo Olympics without Giannis Antetokounmpo

When Pitino and the Greeks arrived in Canada, the first film he showed them was "Miracle" — the Disney version of the story of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team that stunned the world in Lake Placid, New York, by beating the Soviet Union in the medal round and then winning a gold medal.

The reason Pitino chose that movie was simple.

"Great things can come when a team is united toward a common goal," he said.

Pitino's Italian is much better than his Greek, but truth be told, he's likely picked up more than those three greeting phrases in the language. He spent parts of two seasons coaching the perennial Greek power Panathinaikos, leaving there last year when the pandemic struck and surprising many by being hired at Iona.

The experience in Greece translates nicely to what he's trying to do now in the Olympic qualifiers.

"It's FIBA basketball," Pitino said. "It's different offenses, different ways of playing things. I've said this almost 100 times now: I came to Greece at age 63, 64, to learn a different brand of basketball and to pick up things that at my age I wouldn't have picked up if I didn't come over here. It was a great experience and it helped me grow as a coach. When you're in your mid-60s as a coach and you're still growing, that's what you want to have."