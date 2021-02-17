Return of fans to Fiserv Forum doesn't help as Bucks lose fourth straight

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks had fans in the stands and received a double-double from Giannis Antetokounmpo.
It wasn’t enough to fend off the Toronto Raptors, though.
Fred VanVleet scored 33 points, Pascal Siakam had 23 and the Raptors withstood the loss of Kyle Lowry to beat the slumping Bucks 124-113 on Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum.
Milwaukee lost its fourth straight despite getting 34 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and five steals from Antetokounmpo. The Bucks hadn’t dropped four in a row since the 2019 Eastern Conference finals against Toronto, when they blew a 2-0 lead and lost the series in six games.
Antetokounmpo nearly recorded his second straight triple-double. The two-time reigning MVP had 24 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists Sunday in a 114-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
“You’ve just got to go to work the next day,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We’ve got to look at the film. We’ve got to go to practice. We’ve got to see where we can get better. Nobody’s happy with the result. Nobody feels good about it.”
Siakam added 13 rebounds and six assists. VanVleet had a team-high seven assists.
The Bucks were playing the first of eight straight home games after ending a six-game road trip. This prolonged homestand also gives the Bucks the chance to play in front of spectators at Fiserv Forum for the first time this season.
Tuesday’s game featured only about 250 invited guests and family members of players in an arena that seats over 17,000.
“Even though the numbers are relatively small, you’ve heard and you’ve felt it,” Budenholzer said before the game.
But the return home couldn’t end the Bucks’ slide.
Milwaukee trailed 112-103 and then scored six straight points before Donte DiVincenzo missed a potential tying corner 3-pointer with 5:08 remaining. The Raptors answered with seven straight points and stayed in front by at least six the rest of the way.
Lowry exited with a sore left ankle in the third quarter but had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists in 22 minutes. The ankle problem caused Lowry to go to the locker room late in the first half, though he returned to start the third quarter.
“He hit it a couple of times, once in the first half and then once in the second,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “They’re going to evaluate it thoroughly here tonight and we should know more here tomorrow.”
Even with Lowry out of the game, the Raptors never fell behind in the second half.
“Any time a guy goes down, it’s that next-man-up mentality that we’ve always had here,” VanVleet said. “Something I’ve tried to continue to do is increase my level of play when he’s out. I thought the entire team just picked it up a notch when he went down. That’s what you like to see.”
OG Anunoby returned to action after missing 10 games with a strained left calf and had 13 points and seven rebounds in 27 minutes for Toronto. Chris Boucher scored 14 points and Norman Powell had 11.
Pat Connaughton had a season-high 20 points and Bobby Portis scored 16 for the Bucks. DiVincenzo had 12 points and eight assists but shot just 1 of 8 from 3-point range.
Raptors: With 6-foot-10 center Aron Baynes moving to the bench to make room for Anunoby, the Raptors opened the game with a lineup that didn’t include anyone taller than 6-9. The Raptors still outrebounded the Bucks 44-41.… Yuta Watanabe missed a fourth straight game with a sprained left ankle.
Bucks: The Bucks hadn’t lost four straight in the regular season since Feb. 25 to March 2, 2018. … Jrue Holiday missed a fifth straight game due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
Toronto 33 31 30 30 — 124
Milwaukee 33 31 27 22 — 113
TORONTO — Anunoby 5-9 1-1 13, Powell 4-7 2-2 11, Siakam 8-23 5-6 23, Lowry 7-12 1-1 18, VanVleet 12-22 4-6 33, Baynes 2-3 0-1 4, Bembry 3-3 0-2 6, Boucher 4-8 2-2 14, Davis 1-3 0-0 2, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 46-91 15-21 124.
MILWAUKEE — G.Antetokounmpo 11-20 10-14 34, Middleton 4-8 2-2 11, Lopez 2-5 4-4 9, DiVincenzo 5-14 1-2 12, Forbes 3-7 2-3 11, Craig 0-1 0-0 0, Portis 7-11 0-0 16, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Augustin 0-2 0-0 0, Connaughton 8-15 0-0 20. Totals 40-83 19-25 113.
3-point goals — T 17-43 (VanVleet 5-12, Boucher 4-7, Lowry 3-5, Anunoby 2-5, Siakam 2-8, Powell 1-4), M 14-37 (Connaughton 4-10, Forbes 3-5, Portis 2-3, G.Antetokounmpo 2-4, Lopez 1-2, Middleton 1-3, DiVincenzo 1-8, Augustin 0-2). Rebounds — T 44 (Siakam 13), M 41 (G.Antetokounmpo 10). Assists — T 25 (VanVleet 7), M 25 (DiVincenzo, G.Antetokounmpo 8). Total fouls — T 18, M 17. Att. — 250.
Social media buzzing after Giannis Antetokounmpo announces 5-year extension with Milwaukee Bucks
Light it up, light it up
Hoan bridge lights celebrating the signing of Giannis. pic.twitter.com/koYkeuLOTb— Mark Baden (@Mark_Baden) December 15, 2020
Putting in work
In 2013, he was just a kid trying to make a name for himself. Now?— Sam (@SamBrahm1) December 15, 2020
2x MVP
4x All Star
1x DPOY
And he just signed a Super Max to stay in Milwaukee for 5 more years. Thank you Giannis❤️ #Bucks pic.twitter.com/FjS6jrHhbh
Worth a 1,000 words
Today is a great time to share this shot from a former colleague, @lucificious (on instagram at @lucian_mcafee). It's so pure. Have always loved this shot above most every Giannis pic. pic.twitter.com/UsKBuCmH8E— Jim Kogutkiewicz (@jimmyfk) December 15, 2020
Kids approve
I know two little guys who are really excited @Giannis_An34 is coming back to the @Bucks pic.twitter.com/PrgYqJf3Fo— Adam Collins (@AdamDCollins) December 15, 2020
Just look at those moves!
This is what I was doing after I heard Giannis was staying in Milwaukee!!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/XtHX6VjSzA— Tim Decorah (@tdecorah8791) December 15, 2020
Monster moment
Just remembered Giannis signed that super max pic.twitter.com/3roVscjezY— Ari (@liIacwine2) December 15, 2020
Family first
I hope Giannis made the best decision for him to win a championship, because he definitely made the best decision for his family and continuity #Giannis #Nba— Dan (@shadesandgrace) December 15, 2020
Standout star
Sure we have Rodgers, Braun and Yelich but man Giannis means everything and more to this state. He revitalized the city and brought life back into a dead end. We will forever be grateful for your presence. Now let’s get this ring #The414Way #TheGiannisWay 😤 https://t.co/0CIRV7G0Cy— O’ Sheehan Jr. (@misheehan68) December 15, 2020
Outside voices
How does Giannis signing the supermax impact the rest of the NBA? Also: @DarthAmin and I beg everyone to stop saying this is a victory for small-market teams, or proof the supermax works. This is proof that having a well-run, competitive organization works. Not bribes. pic.twitter.com/DL29clANJL— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) December 15, 2020
Not far off
Milwaukee fans hearing that Giannis Antetokounmpo, has signed a multi-year extension with the Bucks. #NBA pic.twitter.com/BkkM3t9qXU— Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) December 15, 2020
Cry me a river
#Lakers #GiannisAntetokounmpo— Hoops around (@hoopsaround) December 15, 2020
Lakers fans after seeing Giannis resign on a 5 year deal with Bucks pic.twitter.com/YWo7aCHFCC
On his own terms
Giannis has lived a completely different life than many players.— Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) December 15, 2020
Good for him, good for the league, and good for small-market teams. https://t.co/AMOJpLKpXR
It's a Greek thing
Told everyone I knew that Giannis was going nowhere. Greeks are all about loyalty & family. Special people! Good luck @Giannis_An34— Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) December 15, 2020
Hollywood-worthy transformation
The guy clearly put the work in! Ton of respect for @Giannis_An34! It like the movie “BIG” how he transformed himself @tomhanks pic.twitter.com/5wF4G0nhR2— Tim Doyle (@TimDoyle00) December 15, 2020
Watt knows what's up
‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/nE2bmLLh4B— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 15, 2020
An expert opinion
Keeping Milwaukee relevant on the NBA scene is what Giannis just did. He showed loyalty to the franchise when he could have gone the other way and forced a trade. Now this season already feels different. https://t.co/Uyqu6ppTWF— cfgardner (@cf_gardner) December 15, 2020
She's got a point
Ladies, if he didn't message to see how happy/excited you are that Giannis signed the supermax, then he isn't the one for you.— Alysa Z - Bango's Side Doe (@alysaz23) December 15, 2020
Turn back time
This is wild to go back in the time machine & read. For everyone who put into the NBA Karma bank in those old days & refused to give up. This afternoon had a little bit to give back to you. But seriously - Never Give up on your @bucks https://t.co/7S1AAyt85d— Andy Gorzalski (@AndyGorzalski) December 15, 2020
Small-town solidarity
Let’s gooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/QloTL8NoXo— Brent Suter (@bruter24) December 15, 2020
Making Dad proud
For as much as I enjoy what he’s done on a basketball court, this part of the Giannis story has always been what’s resonated most with me. It’s why I genuinely like the Antetokounmpo family. I only wish their dad were around to see what his boys have accomplished. https://t.co/xFEWf4TH5h— William®️🧐 (@MiltownBucky) December 15, 2020
Financially sound
Worth every penny— Vince Biegel (@VinceBiegel) December 15, 2020
Sending a statement
It’s such a relief that these Giannis rumors can finally be put to bed. It’s great that a small market was able to fend off the vultures & keep a marquee attraction. It’s even better that an MVP sees value in staying with the first organization to believe in him & let him shine.— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) December 15, 2020
In for the long haul
Milwaukee ♥️ MVPs & MVPs ♥️ Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/yoBF5bJQQE— megan YELI MVP brown (@thatgirlondeck) December 15, 2020
Accept no substitutes!
CELEBRATORY SMOTHIES ALL AROUND! https://t.co/1f2MjcTbCH— Mitchell Maurer (@Mitchell_NBA) December 15, 2020
Off-court contributions
Thank you @Giannis_An34 and @Bucks. As a life long Bucks and Milwaukee fan, I’m so happy for you Giannis, your family, the Bucks organization and our community. MVP people and players now define this community. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/K0lt4bXvJU— David Margolis (@drdavemke) December 15, 2020
Like the good ol' days
Brilliant to see @Giannis_An34 stay at the @Bucks . Call me old fashioned, but seeing an NBA star stay in the city where the fans love him, and become a club legend is how it should be 👏 https://t.co/TWuRaAG4vK— Dan O'Connor (@melbournesdoc) December 15, 2020
Signed and sealed
🖊 🖊 🖊 https://t.co/hwiYAaV6zn— Pat Connaughton (@pconnaughton) December 15, 2020
Keep it rolling
From one icon to another. pic.twitter.com/TG09occAeY— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 16, 2020