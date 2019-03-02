It was a busy Friday for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The San Antonio Spurs announced a buyout agreement with Pau Gasol on Friday, allowing the veteran center to become playoff-eligible with another team and he plans to sign with Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, point guard Eric Bledsoe signed a 4-year, $70 million extension that will keep him with the team through 2022-23.

Both items were reported first by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Gasol, an 18-year veteran and two-time champion, has appeared in only two of the Spurs’ past seven games and his playing time has dropped this season to just over 12 minutes per game.

"Pau Gasol is an exceptional individual and the ultimate professional," coach Gregg Popovich said. "We are grateful for his contributions on the court, in the locker room and in our community."

The Spaniard signed with the Spurs in July 2016 and appeared in a total of 168 games with San Antonio, averaging 10.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 22.4 minutes.

In 1,223 career games, the six-time All-Star has averaged 17.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.59 blocks in 33.5 minutes. He is one of four players with over 20,000 points, 11,000 rebounds, 3,500 assists and 1,500 blocks in his career, along with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

"I'm just happy to be a Milwaukee Buck," Bledsoe said of the extension after leading the Bucks to a 131-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers with a 31-point performance at Staples Center, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. "We've got a talented young team, we're growing together. We're competing for something bigger than ourselves and I just want to be a part of that. The fans, the organization are just wonderful, man.”

Bledsoe, 29, is averaging 15.7 points, 5.5 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.

Bledsoe came to Milwaukee from the Phoenix Suns in a November 2017 trade.

