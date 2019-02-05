The Milwaukee Bucks are among the teams Anthony Davis would be willing to sign a long-term deal with if he is traded, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday.

The Los Angeles Lakers have made multiple offers in an attempt to acquire Davis to play with LeBron James, according to numerous media reports in recent days.

New Orleans learned on Monday that Davis also would sign long term with the Bucks and the Los Angeles Clippers, Wojnarowski reported, citing league sources.

He added that those teams have yet to make an offer for Davis and may not possess the assets to make a trade happen. The Bucks already will lose two of their next three first-round picks because of trades.

Davis would play alongside MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, although the Bucks likely would have to gut their roster to be able to entice New Orleans to trade Davis.

Wojnarowski reported that the New York Knicks were already on Davis' list of teams he would sign a long-term deal with, and the Knicks tried to trade for Davis with a deal centered on Kristaps Porzingis before his trade to Dallas.

The LA Times reported that the Lakers on Monday increased their offer to include everything the Pelicans desire: six players, two first-round draft picks and a willingness to take back an undesirable contract.

The Lakers' most recent offer to the Pelicans, according to people with knowledge of the situation, includes Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, Michael Beasley and two first-round picks in exchange for Davis and Solomon Hill, who is set to make $13 million next season.

If the Lakers acquire Hill, they would waive him and stretch his contract in the summer so that the salary cap hit lasts over three years.

Davis let the Pelicans know in late January that he was not interested in signing a maximum contract with the club and that he'd prefer to be traded instead of play with New Orleans through the 2019-20 season, after which he becomes a free agent.

The six-time All-Star forward is averaging career highs of 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists, but the Pelicans are just 23-30 this season.. Davis currently is sidelined with a fractured finger.

The Celtics have massive interest in acquiring Davis and so far have been undeterred by Davis' antipathy for joining their team. But Boston can't make a deal for the six-time All-Star until this summer, unless they first trade away Kyrie Irving.