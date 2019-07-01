Wesley Matthews is coming home.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Matthews — a former star at Madison Memorial High School and Marquette University — has agreed to terms on a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Matthews, 32, a 6-5 guard, is coming off an up-and-down season split between three teams, the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers. He averaged 12.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in 69 games last season.
In Milwaukee, Matthews could help fill the void left by Malcolm Brogdon's departure. Brogdon was traded to Indiana on Sunday.
Matthews — a 10-year NBA veteran, including five seasons with Portland and four with Dallas — could be a source of 3-pointers for the Bucks. He has averaged 6.6 3-point attempts per game over the past five seasons.