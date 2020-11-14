Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo tells Swedish paper that future with Bucks ‘depends on what decisions they make'

Aftonbladet, a daily newspaper based in Stockholm, reported in this story that Giannis said: "There are a lot of rumors. Everyone has opinions. But at the end of the day, I will do what is best for my family. I do not see why I could not be in Milwaukee for several years. As long as Milwaukee and I are on the same page when it comes to being one of the best teams in the league and winning championships, that's fine. When it changes, it will not be good. It's easy, I want to be a winner. I do not care about the money. My family is fine and I can take care of my children and grandchildren so that's not the most important thing right now, it's winning. As long as we can win and create a winning culture, it will be good."