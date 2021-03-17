Report: Bucks agree to acquire forward P.J. Tucker from Rockets

One of the most versatile forwards in the NBA is headed to Milwaukee.

The Houston Rockets have agreed to a trade with the Bucks that will send P.J. Tucker, Rodions Kurucs and the Bucks' 2022 first-round pick back to Milwaukee for D.J. Augustin, D.J. Wilson and a 2023 unprotected first-round pick, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Houston also gets the right to swap its 2021 second-round pick for Milwaukee's first-round pick unless it falls 1-9, sources told ESPN.

Tucker has not been with the Rockets since the All-Star break after the 35-year-old power forward and the team mutually agreed to hold him out of games amidst the interest around the league in trading for him before Thursday’s trade deadline.

In addition, Milwaukee is trading forward Torrey Craig to the Phoenix Suns, sources told ESPN.

This story will be updated.