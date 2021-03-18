Report: Bucks agree to acquire forward P.J. Tucker from Rockets, send Torrey Craig to Suns

One of the most versatile forwards in the NBA is headed to Milwaukee.
The Houston Rockets have agreed to a trade with the Bucks that will send P.J. Tucker, Rodions Kurucs and the Bucks' 2022 first-round pick back to Milwaukee for D.J. Augustin, D.J. Wilson and a 2023 unprotected first-round pick, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.
Houston also gets the right to swap its 2021 second-round pick for Milwaukee's first-round pick unless it falls 1-9, sources told ESPN.
Essentially, the Bucks will be moving back a few slots from the end of the first round — where it will presumably be picking this season — to the top of the second round, where the Rockets — who own the second-worst record in the league — appear destined to land.
Tucker has not been with the Rockets since the All-Star break after the 35-year-old power forward and the team mutually agreed to hold him out of games amidst the interest around the league in trading for him before Thursday’s trade deadline.
Tucker has been an essential role player during his 3½-year tenure with the Rockets, contributing significantly more than his averages of 6.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game indicate. He often defended the opponent's top scorer — playing center despite standing only 6-foot-5 during Houston's short-lived small-ball experiment last season — and primarily served as a corner 3-point threat who spaced the floor offensively. Tucker is in the final season of a four-year, $32 million deal. The Rockets didn't guarantee the final year of the deal until February 2020.
The Bucks also traded reserve forward Torrey Craig to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday for cash.
The Bucks announced this move amid reports that the Bucks also were acquiring Tucker. ESPN first reported both moves.
Craig, Augustin and Wilson all participated in warmups before the Bucks' 109-105 overtime victory at Philadelphia on Wednesday but weren't with the team during the actual game.
Tucker issued an Instagram post bidding farewell to Houston on Thursday but didn't indicate where he was going.
"I can't find the words to describe how much the city of Houston means to me," Tucker said in the Instagram post. "The city embraced me from Day 1 and stole my heart with all the love I was shown."
Craig, 30, gives Phoenix a strong defensive player with postseason experience. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 5.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 18.5 minutes last season in his third year with Denver but never found a consistent role in the Bucks' rotation.
He played just 18 games and averaged 2.5 points and 11.2 minutes. Craig missed nine early-season games with a broken nose and didn't play due to the coach's decision in 12 games.