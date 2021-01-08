Record 3-point success sends Jazz past Bucks

“Certainly they played well,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “They executed their offense well. They shared it well. They made shots well. And on top of that, when they did miss, it felt like they were on the offensive boards all night.”

Utah broke open a close game by scoring the first 12 points of the fourth quarter to open a 116-96 lead. The Bucks didn’t score their first points of the final period until Antetokounmpo dunked with 6:47 left.

“That’s the team we have to be,” Mitchell said. “The last two games, last few games, don’t really represent who we are. We have to stay at that level. We can’t bring it against Milwaukee and not bring it against New York.”

Milwaukee didn’t get nearly enough from its bench. All five of the Bucks’ starters had at least 11 points, but Utah had a 35-12 edge in bench scoring. Milwaukee’s reserves shot a combined 4 of 18 overall and 0 of 8 from beyond the arc.

Scary moment

Antetokounmpo took a bad fall with 9:30 left in the third quarter, as he leaped in front of the basket to defend Utah’s Rudy Gobert and landed hard on his front side.

The two-time reigning MVP rolled around and grabbed his left side. He went into the tunnel but immediately returned to the game.