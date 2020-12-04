Point guard Jrue Holiday the headliner as Bucks open training camp with retooled roster

"Them giving up all the pieces that they did, it really, really made me feel like they wanted me to be here," Holiday said Thursday. "That's always a good feeling."

The 30-year-old Holiday averaged 17.6 points, 6.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds with New Orleans over the last seven seasons. He was an All-Star in 2013 and made the all-defensive team in 2018 and 2019. Holiday averaged 19.1 points, 6.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals last season.

"Jrue has established himself as one of the best, if not the best, defensive guards in our league," Budenholzer said. "He takes the toughest matchups every night. He can guard guys with more size. His range of ability to guard different types of players is about as unique as I've seen."

Though many consider him to be the final piece to a potential championship puzzle, Holiday insists he doesn't feel any added pressure. Instead, he's looking forward to an opportunity to play for a bona fide contender for the first time in his career.

"If you can’t handle pressure, then you probably shouldn’t be in the sport, to be completely honest," Holiday said. "For me, being able to control that and handle that through my family life, handle that with my teammates who support me and I them, I feel like that’s kind of how you get through those type of pressure times.