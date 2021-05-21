Playoff rematch with Heat offers extra motivation for Bucks

MILWAUKEE — Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo acknowledges the incentive that comes from opening the postseason against the Miami Heat, who eliminated Milwaukee in the second round last year.

“Obviously everybody on the team has a little bit of extra motivation,” the reigning two-time MVP said.

Miami beat the top-seeded Bucks 4-1 and went on to win the Eastern Conference title last year before losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals. Miami is seeded sixth and Milwaukee third in the East heading into the rematch that begins Saturday.

“Totally different,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “The year is different. Both teams are different. ... It’s just a totally new challenge. We feel grateful that we have this opportunity to be in the playoffs and compete against them. They’re a great team.”

The Bucks had the NBA’s best regular-season record in 2018-19 and 2019-20, but they blew a 2-0 lead to Toronto in the Eastern Conference finals in 2019. Those two early exits turn up the pressure on a franchise seeking its first NBA title since 1971.