Paul Sullivan: Bulls should focus on beating Bucks Friday night, not exacting revenge on Grayson Allen

NEW YORK — John Starks was roundly booed by Chicago Bulls fans at the United Center as he entered the game in the second quarter on a cold February night.

Every time Starks touched the ball, the chorus of boos grew louder. It was no secret Bulls fans loathed the veteran guard, who earned that enmity the hard way as one of the leaders of the hated New York Knicks.

The only difference between the reaction Starks received 22 years ago and the one Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen undoubtedly will experience Friday is that Starks was playing for the Bulls. It was his first home game after being dealt to the rebuilding Bulls team as part of a three-team involving Toni Kukoc.

Starks, who would play only four games in a Bulls uniform, remains one of the biggest villains in Chicago sports history along with the likes of Bill Laimbeer and Isiah Thomas, the reviled former Detroit Pistons stars. Dennis Rodman probably would be on that list for his flagrant foul on Scottie Pippen in the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals had Rodman not joined the Bulls and become an integral part of the second three-peat.

Allen, on the other hand, has a long way to go before he can truly be considered a villain Chicago loves to hate.

First, he has to be good to be hated. Starks, Laimbeer and Thomas were productive players who helped fuel a rivalry with the Bulls in various ways, either on the court and in the media.

Allen, a fourth-year guard out of Duke, was merely an afterthought until Jan. 21 at Fiserv Forum when his flagrant-2 foul on Alex Caruso on a two-handed slam sent Caruso to the injured list with a broken right wrist, forcing the Bulls to play without their best defensive player for a key two-month stretch of the season.

Allen may yet become a nemesis-for-life in Chicago, but only if he manages to stick around the league and enjoy some significant moments against the Bulls in games that matter.

Friday could be a starting point.

For perhaps the first time in his NBA career, Allen will be in the spotlight in an opposing stadium, just as he frequently was during his glory days at Duke. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN with the Bulls and defending champion Bucks engaged in a tight race for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

It's not do-or-die by any means, but thanks to the Bulls' well-chronicled inability to beat the best the onus is on DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to lead them to some significant wins before the postseason. Otherwise, a dream-like season could end with a thud.

Is Allen up for the challenge of being an NBA villain? He's having his best season, averaging 11.4 points per game and shooting 39.4% on 3-pointers. He's just a supporting character on a talented Bucks team, but an important one nevertheless with his perimeter shooting and doggedness.

Still, if not for recklessly hacking Caruso that night in Milwaukee, Allen would be a relatively anonymous role player Friday and everyone on the West Side would be focusing on the two potential MVP candidates, DeRozan and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

But with one less-than-shining-moment, Allen became notorious. Normally sedate Bulls coach Billy Donovan was livid afterward, charging that Allen could've ended Caruso's career and pointing to Allen's "history of doing that all the way back to college" at Duke.

Caruso pleaded ignorance of Allen's past, saying: "To be honest, I didn't watch too much Duke basketball." He didn't accuse Allen of dirty play, but called the foul "kind of (bleep)." Caruso has not been made available for comment during his stint on the injury list.

There surely will be expectations for the Bulls to retaliate Friday with some, ahem, physical play against Allen. A hard screen that knocks him to the floor might draw a standing ovation. Certainly that's what fans will be hoping for, getting their pound of flesh for the loss of Caruso.

But that's not really the personality of this Bulls team. They're physical at times but not dirty. The Bulls are the furthest thing imaginable from the "Bad Boy" Pistons of Thomas, Laimbeer and Rodman. Before Game 2 of the Eastern Finals in 1991, Bulls coach Phil Jackson remarked: "The Pistons haven't had that hate factor yet. When they play with that, they can smother you."

Rivalries remain strong in the NBA, but how many teams have a "hate factor" for their rivals? The old Bulls-Pistons and Bulls-Knicks feuds grow more memorable not only because of the great players and deep hatred involved, but because there is nothing like them in the modern game.

Superstars change teams at the drop of a hat. The only team that has kept a real core of stars over the last decade is the Golden State Warriors of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Rivalries are hard to maintain when rosters keep changing and teams' fortunes go up and down so much. The Bulls haven't been good enough in years to even have a rivalry.

Bulls fans may indeed hate Allen, whose reputation at Duke preceded him, fair or not. But the Bulls-Bucks matchups aren't likely to replicate the old days, nor should they. Stopping Antetokounmpo should be the priority, not payback for the Caruso injury.

Either way, it figures to be a raucous night at the United Center, and we have Grayson Allen to thank for that.