Paul Sullivan: Bulls' rivalry with Bucks has chance to blossom for first time in years

So the start of the six- to eight-week clock to return won't begin until after the surgery.

Zach LaVine has been on the court rehabbing his left knee sprain and could be back by the middle or end of next week, Donovan said, adding that forward Javonte Green (groin) still isn't ready to return but is progressing nicely.

The Bulls have managed to get through their injuries for the most part and still had a share of the Eastern Conference lead with the Miami Heat going into Friday's matchup.

Donovan said it's a tribute to the team's ability to step up when adversity strikes.

"Everybody has just got to be ready to play, and the guys have done a really good job when they've been called and asked to do certain things," he said. "Certainly last game against Cleveland, as big as they were, we had some matchup challenges with their size. We'll have matchup challenges tonight with Milwaukee's size. ...