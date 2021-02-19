Paul Newberry: NBA makes the wrong call on All-Star Game

No parties are planned. Only about 1,500 fans — representing local HBCUs and essential workers — will be allowed at 17,000-seat State Farm Arena for the game, which also will feature a skills competition beforehand and a Slam Dunk competition at halftime.

This will be an All-Star Game catering strictly to those watching at home, an audience that Silver estimates at 130 million around the globe.

But the players' clear disdain for playing the game — not to mention all those empty seats — will undoubtedly suck much of the joy from the antics we've grown to love.

The outrageous shots. The dizzying dunks. The good-natured trash talk.

"The ultimate experience of the weekend isn't there," Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal said. "It's mainly for the fans, for entertainment."

Even so, Silver insists a watered-down All-Star Game is better than no All-Star Game.

"All-Star is a part of our league, no different than the games we play," he said Thursday night during an interview on TNT. "It begins and ends with the fans. This is an event our fans love to see. They love to see the players come together.

"But," he added ruefully, "nothing comes without controversy during a pandemic."