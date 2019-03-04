Two days after reports that Pau Gasol would join the Milwaukee Bucks after reaching a buyout agreement with the San Antonio Spurs, the 38-year-old Spanish center signed with Milwaukee on Sunday.

The two-time NBA champion and six-time All-Star averaged 4.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 12.2 minutes in 27 games for the Spurs this season, his 18th in the NBA.

In 1,223 career games with Memphis, the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago and San Antonio, he has averaged 17.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.59 blocks and 33.5 minutes.

He is one of four players with over 20,000 points, 11,000 rebounds, 3,500 assists and 1,500 blocks in his career, along with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

The 7-footer helped the Lakers win titles in 2009 and 2010.

Gasol had appeared in only two of the Spurs’ past seven games and his playing time had dropped this season to just over 12 minutes per game.

"Pau Gasol is an exceptional individual and the ultimate professional," coach Gregg Popovich said. "We are grateful for his contributions on the court, in the locker room and in our community."