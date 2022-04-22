Patrick Baldwin Jr. says he's entering NBA draft after leaving UW-Milwaukee

Associated Press
MILWAUKEE — Patrick Baldwin Jr. is entering the NBA draft after leaving the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee after his freshman season.
Baldwin, whose father was fired as coach at UW-Milwaukee after the season, announced his decision Friday
in a social media post.
After being rated as one of the nation's top 10 recruits in his class, Baldwin struggled with injuries throughout his freshman season. He played in just 11 of Milwaukee's 32 games as the Panthers went 10-22.
UW-Milwaukee fired Pat Baldwin on March 2, one day after the Panthers' season ended with a Horizon League Tournament loss. Milwaukee went 57-92 in Baldwin's five seasons.
"As a kid, I always dreamt of taking the court alongside my father," Patrick Baldwin said in announcing his decision to enter the draft. "While this season didn't end how we expected it to, I'm so happy that I got to play the game that I love under the man who has always been there for me and taught me so much."
Milwaukee has since hired Bart Lundy from Division II Queens University as Pat Baldwin's replacement.
Patrick Baldwin averaged 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds this past season. He was the nation's No. 8 prospect in his high school class,
according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.
