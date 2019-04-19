MILWAUKEE — After cruising to a 35-point victory Sunday in Game 1 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the Detroit Pistons, the Milwaukee Bucks said all the right things.

They weren’t taking their opponent lightly. Anything can happen in the playoffs. They need to stay focused on the task at hand. They can’t let their guard down.

So when the Bucks went into halftime of Game 2 Wednesday night down a point to the eighth-seeded Pistons, coach Mike Budenholzer looked around the room, saw the look of anger on the faces of his players and realized no fire-and-brimstone lecture was necessary.

Instead, Budenholzer’s message was simple: Do your job.

The Bucks did just that, reverting to the form that led to the league’s best record during the regular season, rolling to a 120-99 victory. Now, they’ll take a 2-0 lead into Detroit, where the best-of-seven series resumes tonight at Little Caesars Arena.

“There’s been a few times throughout the course of the regular season — there’s games that we lost when we felt we didn’t play our brand of basketball — that we fell into the lull of contentment,” Bucks guard Pat Connaughton said. “That’s something that’s kept us humble. That’s kept the chip on our shoulder. And that’s something we need to make sure doesn’t happen and we learn from.”

Connaughton has been a big reason why the Bucks are in position to take a commanding lead in the series. He scored 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting with nine rebounds, three assists and four blocked shots in Game 2.

Twelve of those points came after the break when he knocked down 5 of 6 shots from the floor, including both of his 3-pointers. That paced a Bucks offense that shot 55.6 percent while outscoring Detroit 62-40.

For the series, Connaughton is averaging 14.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.5 blocks while shooting 75 percent from the floor and 60 percent from distance.

“That’s kind of been what I’ve been trying to do all year,” Connaughton said. “When I come off the bench, I have that intensity and that effort.”

Connaughton averaged 20.7 minutes per game during the regular season but played 28 minutes in Game 1, thanks in large part to the runaway nature of the game. In Game 2, he played 31 minutes — time that was more than earned.

And with Malcolm Brogdon not expected to return from a foot injury until sometime during the second round, Connaughton will likely keep seeing playing time, especially if he keeps producing.

“It’s great when we have a little pop off the bench,” Budenholzer said. “I love the pop he gives us.”

A second-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2015, Connaughton spent his first three professional seasons in Portland, where he appeared in 155 games. He played in all 82 games a year ago when he averaged 5.4 points on 42.3 percent shooting with a 35.2 percent showing from 3-point range.

He signed a two-year deal with Milwaukee last summer, providing depth in the backcourt behind Eric Bledsoe and Brogdon and another perimeter shooting threat for Budenholzer’s “let it fly” offensive approach.

In 61 games this season, Connaughton averaged 6.9 points on 46.6 percent shooting and connected on 33 percent of his 3-point attempts while setting career highs with 258 rebounds and 122 assists.

“He’ll play, won’t play, but Pat has been a professional throughout the whole process,” Bledsoe said. “We as players, we go against him in practice every day so we know what he’s capable of doing and it don’t surprise us at all when he goes out there and changes the game like he does.”