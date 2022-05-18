Open Jim: Why doesn't Wisconsin coach Greg Gard get more respect from some in the fan base?

Predictions sometimes go horribly wrong.

So I’ll start this week’s Open Jim mailbag by owning the fact that my NBA Finals pick — Milwaukee Bucks over the Phoenix Suns in six games in a rematch from last summer — was a bust.

Oops.

This week’s mailbag is loaded with variety, so enjoy.

Let me start by saying I think most of the fan base appreciates the job men's basketball coach Greg Gard is doing for the Badgers. I’m not sure what I’d put his approval rating at, but I think it’d be pretty high, and using Twitter as some sort of measuring stick can be dangerous because there are a lot of unhappy people in general on that app.

But to answer your question, my guess is it comes down to two things:

1. He’s not Bo Ryan, who won at a rate that any coach who followed him would have struggled to match. Gard has come close to that standard, but there’s been a slight dropoff in winning percentage since Ryan left. That totally was expected, but Ryan’s last two full seasons ended with Final Four runs and expectations were sky high.

2. And that brings me to the other thing that could help Gard quiet critics: A deep run in the NCAA Tournament. What’s become clear to me over the past couple months is that some fans don’t care all that much for regular-season success. Two Big Ten titles in a span of three seasons is an impressive feat for Gard — really impressive if you ask me — but there’s been a lack of NCAA Tournament success since Nigel Hayes and Bronson Koenig departed the program, and that’s ultimately how some people choose to measure a program’s success. I like to look at the entire picture and not what happens over the course of 40 minutes in March, but I realize that others think differently, and that’s fine.

Getting to the second weekend might have changed the perception, at least slightly, for the Gard critics, and UW’s chances of beating Iowa State certainly would have been better had Chucky Hepburn not injured his ankle in the first half. I’d put UW’s chances of winning at 60-40 with a healthy Hepburn, but injuries happen and the Badgers weren’t deep enough to overcome that one.

But I’ll say it again: It was a great season that far exceeded expectations, including my own, and a loss in the second round of the NCAA Tournament doesn’t change the way I’ll look back on one of the more memorable campaigns in my time around this program.

A new name surfaced earlier this week on a UW message board — hey, Buckyville — and it’s a player who would fill the Chris Vogt role from last season.

John Ajiako, a 6-foot-10 center who played the last three seasons at Virginia Tech, would bring size and Power 6 conference experience to a lineup that lacks depth at center behind Steven Crowl.

Ajiako only averaged 2.4 points and 1.9 rebounds this past season and he was limited to six games as a sophomore due to an injury. But Ajiako showed promise as a true freshman, appearing in 31 games while making two starts.

Ajiako, who is originally from Nigeria and played high school ball in Florida, wants to become a doctor, according to his Virginia Tech bio.

Adding Ajiako probably wouldn’t create much buzz from a UW fan base hoping for a big splash in the transfer portal this offseason. But the Badgers need someone to eat 10 to 15 minutes each game behind Crowl, and Ajiako, like Vogt, seems like a solid candidate to fill that need.

I think Gard has adapted, at least to some degree. UW added two transfers last season and two more this season, with another possibly on the way.

It’s become more difficult to hold on to players each season because the one-time transfer rule has made it easier to leave one program for another. But I still think UW’s best chance at survival in this crazy new world of college athletics is to develop players and use the transfer portal to add depth to the roster when necessary.

As for the NIL piece of this equation, UW athletic director Chris McIntosh made it pretty clear recently that the school is going to take a measured approach as this messy situation gets sorted out.

Ross and I had a little back-and-forth Tuesday morning on Twitter because I wanted to clear up some things after seeing this question from him.

The opinion I shared on Twitter about a month ago when Ben Carlson announced he was leaving the program was that I wasn’t all that surprised but thought it was too bad because he could have been a good player at UW.

I think Carlson could have been a part of the rotation next season — playing somewhere around 15 minutes a game — but his path to big minutes was blocked by Tyler Wahl. The two both primarily play the 4 spot and, while they could have seen time together on the floor, I don’t think that was going to be a lineup that was used a lot.

Let’s face it, Wahl is going to play somewhere around 32 minutes a game next season. Carlson would have seen time as his backup, perhaps some limited minutes alongside him and some spot duty at the 5 spot when UW used a small lineup. That would put him somewhere around 15 minutes, and it’s likely that he wanted a bigger role. Carlson has landed at Utah.

I thought a month ago that UW had a good shot at landing an experienced frontcourt player because two state natives — Grant Basile (Wright State) and Ben Vander Plas (Ohio) — were in the transfer portal and considering the Badgers. But Vander Plas chose Virginia, Basile is headed to Virginia Tech and UW lacks proven depth behind Wahl.

Oh, there will be plenty of lawsuits. That’s inevitable.

I’ve heard suggestions of making a rule that players can’t transfer until after their second season at a program. There’s no way that would fly.

Bottom line: The toothpaste is out of the container and it’s going to be almost impossible to get back in.

Forget five or 10 years from now — what will the landscape look like in a year?

It seems like such a chaotic scene from the outside looking in. Schools are playing by different rules, boosters are openly tossing around money to lure recruits through NIL deals and nobody seems capable of cleaning up the mess.

As much as I hate this idea, I think we’re moving closer to the schools from the power conferences breaking off and forming their own organization. Maybe that’s the five-year crystal ball.

What I hope happens sooner than that is a commissioner is appointed for college football and another for college basketball. Solid leadership is required in those sports now more than ever.

I guess it depends on what you consider to be a “breakout” season, Mitchell.

When I’ve said (many times) that it’s important for Graham Mertz to take a big step forward this season, I don’t envision gaudy numbers for the massive statistical jump that John Stocco made between his sophomore season in 2004 (1,999 yards, 9 TDs) and his junior campaign in 2005 (2,920 yards, 21 TDs.) I’d just like to see Mertz’s efficiency climb — higher completion percentage, reduction in turnovers, better production on third down.

What does that mean from a numbers standpoint? I haven’t put that much thought into it. But the passing game has to be a threat so it can serve as a complement to Braelon Allen and the rushing attack. It has to keep defenses honest.

So while Mertz has to be better, I can’t sit here and say I’m expecting a Stocco 2005 breakout.

The fact that this is still an active NCAA investigation makes it tricky.

Any references at Air Force — whether it’s Falcons coach Troy Calhoun or someone else — certainly wouldn’t volunteer that a candidate is under investigation because imagine if that case went nowhere and Bill Sheridan’s reputation and ability to be hired were ruined because UW was informed.

Even if somebody at UW asked specifically if Sheridan was under NCAA investigation, I’m not sure that Air Force could answer that question from a legal standpoint.

One thing is clear: Sheridan, who resigned last week, absolutely should have been honest about it during the interview process with Paul Chryst.

The timing isn’t great, that’s for sure. It’s May, not August, so I think UW still could find someone from the outside if that’s how it chooses to proceed. But there are a couple internal candidates: Former Badgers safety Michael Caputo is a defensive assistant and has experience as a position coach after leading the safeties at Utah State in 2019. Former UW linebacker Jack Cichy is set to start his first season as a quality control coach on offense, but he’d be another person to consider.

Going from Sheridan, who has more than 40 years in the business, to a relative rookie would be quite a drop in experience, and I’m curious if more seasoned candidates will emerge from the outside.

I’m not sure a lot of positions are settled, per se, but that’s nothing to be alarmed about. There are a lot of bodies to replace on defense, a new offense being installed and it was a typical spring in that several key players were missing due to injury.

Three positions that stand out to me:

1. Tight end, where injuries made it impossible to determine what UW truly has at that spot.

2. Safety, where depth is an issue.

3. Wide receiver, where UW has a lot of intriguing young pieces but needs Chimere Dike to emerge as a true No. 1 and others to fill in the spots behind him. I’m going to talk more about WR in a question below.

It’s still Chase Wolf, who I thought showed some progress in the practices I saw in the spring.

Deacon Hill just doesn’t look quite ready at this point.

Considering how much UW values the tight end position, I think Jack Eschenbach’s numbers will jump in 2022. Eschenbach was out this spring, but he’s the top candidate to eat some of those targets that went to Jake Ferguson the past four seasons.

That wide receiver spot is so young and there were growing pains in the spring and will be more in the fall. But it’s a group with a lot of potential, from Skyler Bell to Keontez Lewis to Markus Allen to Dean Engram, and it’s a massive offseason for that group. I think Bell is the most likely candidate to emerge as the complementary piece to Dike at this point.

I’m not expecting an overhaul for the Bucks and I’m OK with that.

Riding this Big Three of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday as long as possible is the way to go, but the Bucks need to make some tweaks around that core. Finding a better option to back up Holiday at point guard is a must and adding more shooting on the wing would go a long way as well. Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis both have player options for 2022-23, and getting those two back in the fold will be key.

But I think Bucks fans need to take a couple things into consideration before hitting the panic button:

This team didn’t have a lot of gas in the tank by mid-May, and that’s not all that surprising. That NBA title run last season took a lot out of this team, especially its stars, and the turnaround before the start of the 2021-22 campaign was short.

Plus, it didn’t help matters that Middleton was injured and unavailable for the series against the Celtics. The Bucks desperately needed Middleton’s scoring and also missed him on the other end of the court.

That’s not an excuse and I don’t want to make it seem like I’m taking away credit from Boston, which played an excellent series and is a legitimate championship contender. But removing the No. 2 scorer for an entire series is going to derail most teams, even a reigning champion.

I know Chris is joking here — it’s the Bucks, of course — but it is a shame that a pair of Wisconsin sports teams with such high hopes watched their postseasons end prematurely in part due to a barrage of missed 3-pointers.

UW going cold from outside wasn’t a surprise. Poor perimeter shooting had been a weakness all season.

But the Bucks shooting 27.9% from 3-point range (57 of 204) against the Celtics was out of character for a team that was sixth in the NBA in that category (36.6%) during the regular season.

Look at some of these shooting totals from long distance: 1 of 13 for Brook Lopez; 5 of 24 for Grayson Allen; 5 of 22 for Portis; 15 of 50 for Holiday. Yuck.

The way Aaron Rodgers’ contract extension was structured, it appears he’s committed to the Packers — and the Packers to him — for at least two more seasons. Both sides at that point will have a chance to take a step back and see how the future looks for the team and decide whether the marriage should continue.

So let’s say two more seasons for Rodgers in Green Bay ... but I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of three (or more).

Quick history lesson: Jane and Lloyd Pettit tried to bring an NHL team to Milwaukee in 1990 but eventually backed out, citing economic reasons.

The Pettit family had given $72 million to Milwaukee to build the Bradley Center with the idea of it being the home to the Bucks and an NHL team but backed out after deciding that league rules made it too costly.

The cost of the expansion franchise would have been more than $60 million at the time, in part because an indemnity would have had to have been paid to the Chicago Blackhawks due to the proximity of the cities.

This question came in Monday and Holloway oddly enough was called up by the Oilers on Tuesday.

I did some reading Tuesday night and learned a couple things: First, the Edmonton front office has a reputation for not rushing young talent from the minors. It didn’t help matters for Holloway that thumb and wrist injuries prevented the former UW standout from making his season debut until January. He had eight goals and 14 assists in 33 games for Bakersfield, Edmonton’s AHL affiliate.

It’s doubtful Holloway will see time for the Oilers this postseason but, at 20, he’s part of their future plans.

Well, I picked the defending NBA champs and apparently didn’t learn my lesson because I’m going with the two-time defending champs in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Bay survived a tough opening series against Toronto, winning on the road in Game 7, and got off to a good start with a 4-1 win in the opener against Florida on Tuesday night. The Stanley Cup belongs to the Lightning until someone rips it out of their grip.

