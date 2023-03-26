DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 31 points and 11 assists, Jamal Murray finished with 26 points and nine assists, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 129-106 on Saturday night in a late-season showdown of the NBA’s conference leaders.
Michael Porter Jr. scored 19 points for West-leading Denver (50-24), which outscored East-leading Milwaukee 68-40 in the second half.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points — just seven in the second half — and grabbed nine rebounds for the Bucks (53-20).
“It’s better to win games, but our goal is to do something in a playoffs,” Jokic said.
The battle of the top teams in each conference — and two strong MVP candidates — was more competitive than the teams’ first meeting, won by the Bucks 107-99. Then, the Nuggets held out four starters — Jokic, Murray, Porter and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — in the game in Milwaukee on Jan. 25. Denver had played the night before in New Orleans and opted to rest its stars.
The circumstances were reversed, with the Bucks having played in Utah on Friday night.
“We still play, still got to be better, there’s no excuses about that,” Khris Middleton said. “But I’m sure for a lot of fans, a lot of people out there, they’d love to see healthy teams, or not coming off back to backs.”
Antetokounmpo scored 24 points on 11-for-14 shooting in the first half, with all but one of those field goals coming at the rim. Murray (20 points) and Jokic (17 points) kept Denver within three at the break, and then the Nuggets outscored Milwaukee 34-19 in the third quarter to take a 97-85 lead.
Jeff Green dunked on Antetokounmpo to open the fourth as the Nuggets’ lead swelled to 15 points. Grayson Allen hit a 3-pointer to cut it to 103-91 with 9:54 left, but Milwaukee went scoreless for 4:10 while Denver built a 111-91 lead.
“It was an amazing dunk,” Jokic said of Green’s dunk. “I didn’t think he was going to do it. He almost fell down, so it was a really nice dunk.”
Antetokounmpo went to the bench with 5:54 left and didn’t return.
The Bucks lost some composure in the third quarter. Bobby Portis Jr. was called for a take foul on Jokic and, immediately after, a technical. Denver hit both free throws and Bruce Brown hit a 3-pointer for a 84-76 lead. Minutes later, Brook Lopez got a technical while sitting on the bench.
Antetokounmpo picked up Milwaukee’s third technical with 6:41 left in the game.
“It was a night where we were grumpy, and it happens,” coach Mike Budenholzer said.
Denver coach Michael Malone got a technical late in the first quarter, and it was to prevent Jokic from getting one. Jokic was frustrated by the physical play, so during a timeout Malone told him he would get the technical.
“I can get kicked out, he can’t. I understand the pecking order here,” Malone said.
Tip-ins
Bucks: Khris Middleton finished with 13 points and six rebounds after missing Friday’s game for injury management. ... It was Milwaukee’s fourth loss since Jan. 21. ... The Bucks play next at Detroit on Monday night.
Nuggets: Green was down on the court for several minutes after fouling Antetokounmpo with 11:14 left, but returned to the game.
5 greatest Milwaukee Bucks seasons of all time
As the regular season nears its conclusion, the Milwaukee Bucks are in prime position atop the Eastern Conference.
With the league’s best record, the Bucks recently became the first team in the NBA to clinch a playoff berth. Anchored by MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo and All-Star Jrue Holiday, the Bucks have won 21 of their last 23 games prior to March 16.
They were the first team to 50 wins this season and are among the best teams offensively and defensively, and in rebounding. The team has potential to win its third championship in franchise history and make a return to the NBA Finals for the first time since winning in 2021.
Here are the five best Bucks seasons of all time.
66-16, NBA champions 1970-71
The dynamic duo of center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then Lew Alcindor) and guard Oscar Robertson guided the Bucks to the franchise’s first NBA title in the team’s third season.
Larry Costello coached the Bucks to a franchise-record 66 victories as Abdul-Jabbar won the MVP in his second season. Abdul-Jabbar averaged 31.7 points and 16.0 rebounds. While blocks weren’t an official stat yet, Abdul-Jabbar was adept at patrolling the paint as the focal point of the defense.
The 32-year-old Robertson was acquired in the offseason from the Cincinnati Royals and immediately added superb versatility to the lineup. Robertson was the ideal complement to Abdul-Jabbar and averaged 19.4 points, 8.2 assists and 5.7 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the contributions of small forward Bob Dandridge shouldn’t be forgotten. The 23-year-old Dandridge was a vital third cog, averaging 18.4 and 8.0 rebounds.
The Bucks reeled off a then-record 20 consecutive victories in the regular season. They were dominant on both ends of the court and led the league in points (118.4) and offensive rating (103.9). The Bucks were tops in defensive rating (93.1) and held opponents to 106.2 points (third fewest).
The Bucks blitzed through the postseason with a 12-2 mark as they beat the Warriors and Lakers in five games, followed by a sweep vs. the Washington Bullets. Abdul-Jabbar was selected as Finals MVP when he averaged 27.0 points and 18.5 rebounds.
46-26, NBA champions 2020-21
Capped off by a historic 50-point performance by Antetokounmpo, the Bucks won the franchise’s first NBA title in 50 years.
Antetokounmpo amassed 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in Game 6 as the Bucks completed a comeback from down two games in the NBA Finals to defeat the Phoenix Suns. Antetokounmpo averaged 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.8 blocks to secure Finals MVP.
Shooting guard Khris Middleton was masterful vs. the Suns with 24.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Holiday also rose to the occasion with 16.7 points, 9.3 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals.
The championship was even sweeter for the Bucks when considering the postseason regression during the previous two seasons and rumors of coach Mike Budenholzer being on the hot seat.
Antetokounmpo won back-to-back MVPs as the Bucks won 116 games over those two seasons. However, the Bucks lost to the Toronto Raptors in six games in the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals and then fell to the Miami Heat in five games in the semifinals during the bubble playoffs in 2020.
With a 46-26 record but on a mission this time around, the Bucks swept the Heat in the first round, edged the Brooklyn Nets in seven games in the second round, and beat the Atlanta Hawks in six games in the Eastern Conference.
It appeared the dream season wouldn’t have a happy ending when the Suns took the 2-0 series lead. Yet, Antetokounmpo cemented himself as one of the greatest players of his generation and the Bucks finally fulfilled their potential.
59-23, NBA Finals, 1973-74
This was Abdul-Jabbar’s penultimate season with the Bucks and the franchise’s last NBA Finals appearance before a 47-year drought. Despite a memorable game-winning hook shot by Abdul-Jabbar in Game 6, the Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games.
He drained the classic shot with 3 seconds remaining in double overtime to propel the Bucks to a 102-101 road victory in one of the most exciting games in NBA history. Abdul-Jabbar led all players in the Finals with 32.6 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.
In the Western Conference playoffs, the Bucks beat the Los Angeles Lakers in five games in the semifinals and then swept the Chicago Bulls in the conference finals after a 59-23 season and Midwestern Division championship.
It was another stellar season for Abdul-Jabbar with averages of 27.0 points, 14.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 3.5 blocks. With the 35-year-old Robertson on the decline, Dandridge stepped up as the running mate for Abdul-Jabbar with 18.9 points and 6.7 rebounds.
57-25, Eastern Conference Finals, 1985-86
When the Bucks transitioned into the Eastern Conference beginning in 1980-81, it signaled a new era for the franchise.
Abdul-Jabbar remained in the West as a member of the Showtime Lakers, winning five more championships alongside point guard Magic Johnson. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics were the cream of the crop in the East as forward Larry Bird spearheaded three titles for the iconic franchise.
However, coach Don Nelson’s frisky Bucks were a viable Eastern Conference contender during the decade. The Bucks became the first team to sweep the Celtics when they won all four games in the semifinals in 1982-83.
Shooting guard Sidney Moncrief fueled the Bucks to seven consecutive seasons with at least 50 victories, including a 60-win campaign in 1980-81.
During the 1985-86 season, the Bucks were 57-25 to win the Central Division for the sixth year in a row. The Bucks’ offense finished fourth in offensive rating (111.4) and fifth in points (114.5). Defensively, the Bucks were second in the league in defensive rating (102.7) and fifth in points (105.5).
The 28-year-old Moncrief averaged 20.2 points, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals. Moncrief was flanked by 27-year-old swingman Paul Pressey (14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 2.1 steals) and 24-year-old forward Terry Cummings (19.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals).
The Bucks swept the Nets in three games in the first round. Then the Bucks got revenge on Moses Malone and the Philadelphia 76ers, who swept them in the second round the previous season. The Bucks outlasted the 76ers in seven games in the second round as the Celtics awaited in the conference finals.
Moncrief battled a foot injury during the postseason that began vs. the Nets and resulted in him missing games and not being 100%.
To make matters even more challenging, the Bucks collided with not just one of the best Celtics squads ever, but one of the greatest in league history. The iconic frontcourt trio of Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish added former Finals MVP Bill Walton into the fold and rattled off 67 victories in the regular season.
The Celtics swept the Bucks and knocked off the Rockets in six in the Finals.
60-22 Eastern Conference Finals, 2018-19
It didn’t result in a championship but the 2018-19 campaign set the foundation for the return to annual contention for the Bucks during Budenholzer’s first season at the helm.
The spry 24-year-old Antetokounmpo came of age to capture his first MVP and lead the Bucks to a 61-21 record, the best in the East. Antetokounmpo averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.
Middleton (18.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 4.3 apg), Eric Bledsoe (15.9 ppg, 5.5 apg, 1.5 spg), and Malcolm Brogdon (15.6 pppg), as well as center Brook Lopez (12.5 ppg, 2.2 bpg) provided a strong supporting cast for Antetokounmpo.
With the Greek Freak unleashed, the Bucks played at the second-fastest pace in the league (103.3) and led the league in points (118.1). They were also stout defensively and ranked first in defensive rating (105.2).
In the playoffs, the Bucks dominated the first two rounds with a sweep vs. the Detroit Pistons followed by beating the Celtics in five games in the semifinals. Yet, the season came to an end in the conference finals in six games to the eventual champion Toronto Raptors.
Despite the disappointing playoff ending, this was the fifth 60-win season in Bucks history. Budenholzer was selected as the coach of the year and Jon Horst was named executive of the year.