No fans at Bucks home games to start the season

The Milwaukee Bucks say they won’t allow fans at home games for the 2020-21 season until further notice in accordance with state and local health guidelines regarding COVID-19.

Bucks officials said they will work with state and local health officials as well as the NBA to evaluate a potential time that fans can return to games at Fiserv Forum in some capacity later in the season.

"The health and safety of fans, players, coaches, and the team and arena staff are the organization's top priorities," the team said in a release Monday.

The NBA season is set to start Dec. 22, but the Bucks’ schedule hasn’t been released.