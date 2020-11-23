 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No fans at Bucks home games to start the season
0 comments
topical alert top story

No fans at Bucks home games to start the season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Milwaukee Bucks say they won’t allow fans at home games for the 2020-21 season until further notice in accordance with state and local health guidelines regarding COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bucks officials said they will work with state and local health officials as well as the NBA to evaluate a potential time that fans can return to games at Fiserv Forum in some capacity later in the season.

"The health and safety of fans, players, coaches, and the team and arena staff are the organization's top priorities," the team said in a release Monday.

The NBA season is set to start Dec. 22, but the Bucks’ schedule hasn’t been released.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics