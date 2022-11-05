Nine in a row to start the season. Giannis-less Bucks beat Thunder

MILWAUKEE — Brook Lopez scored 25 points and the Milwaukee Bucks extended their season-opening winning streak to a franchise record nine games with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the bench, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-94 Saturday night at Fiserv Forum.

Antetokounmpo sat out for the first time this season. He was listed as “questionable” with left knee soreness after recording his first triple-double of the season a night earlier in Minnesota. He did not go through warmups ahead of the game, and coach Mike Budenholzer said that the league’s second-leading scorer at 32.6 points per game would get the night off.

With Antetokounmpo out, Lopez led Milwaukee on 10-for-16 shooting that included four of the Bucks’ 17 3-pointers. Jevon Carter and Grayson Allen each has five 3s and finished with 18 points and 19 points, respectively. Bobby Portis notched his fifth double-double of the season with 12 points and 21 rebounds. Jrue Holiday also finished with a double-double, with 10 points and 13 assists.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander connected on 7 of 16 shots and led Oklahoma City with 18 points. Josh Giddey scored 15 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 12.

After finishing the opening quarter tied at 34, the Thunder trailed by as many as 24 before hitting four 3-pointers in the closing minutes of the third. Oklahoma City opened the fourth on a 7-2 run that cut Milwaukee’s lead to 95-85 with 10:22 to play.

The Bucks responded with an 11-2 run over the next three minutes to put the game away.

Tip-ins

Thunder: The loss was Oklahoma City’s third in four road games this season. … Gilgeous-Alexander came into the game averaging 32.3 points, good for third in the league and just 0.3 points behind Antetokounmpo.

Bucks: With Antetokounmpo sitting out for the first time this season, first-round draft pick MarJon Beauchamp got his first career start.

Up next

Thunder: At Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Bucks: At Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

Oklahoma City 34 19 25 16 — 94

Milwaukee 34 33 26 15 — 108

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dort 1-5 1-2 3, Robinson-Earl 5-7 0-0 12, Muscala 3-8 2-4 9, Giddey 6-14 1-1 15, Gilgeous-Alexander 7-16 4-5 18, Bazley 3-7 0-0 8, Dieng 3-4 0-0 8, Jay.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Omoruyi 0-2 0-0 0, Jal.Williams 2-6 0-0 5, K.Williams 1-3 1-2 3, Joe 3-6 0-0 8, Mann 1-3 1-2 3, Wiggins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-84 10-16 94.

MILWAUKEE — Beauchamp 1-9 0-0 2, Portis 5-15 0-0 12, Lopez 10-16 1-1 25, Carter 6-12 1-1 18, Holiday 3-10 4-4 10, Ibaka 2-5 4-4 8, Nwora 4-10 3-3 12, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 6-8 2-2 19, Hill 1-2 0-2 2, Matthews 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-90 15-17 108.

3-point goals — OKC 12-35 (Dieng 2-3, Giddey 2-3, Bazley 2-4, Joe 2-4, Robinson-Earl 2-4, Jal.Williams 1-3, Muscala 1-6, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Jay.Williams 0-1, Dort 0-2, K.Williams 0-2, Mann 0-2), M 17-47 (Allen 5-6, Carter 5-9, Lopez 4-9, Portis 2-5, Nwora 1-5, Ibaka 0-2, Matthews 0-2, Holiday 0-3, Beauchamp 0-6). Fouled out — Beauchamp. Rebounds — OKC 38 (Giddey 6), M 55 (Portis 21). Assists — OKC 22 (Dort 7), M 23 (Holiday 13). Total fouls — OKC 18, M 16.