New Laker Wesley Matthews gets emotional talking about Kobe Bryant

"And at the time, that's not what you want to hear, but it's what I needed to hear because I don't want anything sugarcoated. I want to know what it was I was going to have to go through and that helped. He was always an outlet for me and I like to think I can be that for other people."

Matthews said he has shared his wisdom to players such as Rodney Hood, Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins, all of whom have had Achilles tendon injuries.

"This thing is a fraternity, it's a brotherhood, it really is," Matthews said. "You never want to see anybody go down. And if you've been through something, then you want to share it. You always want to pass it down and pass it on. And that's one thing that Kobe did for me, and I wish that I could thank him again. But if I could be that for other people, I'll gladly do that."

Matthews, who signed a one-year deal for the biannual exception of $3.6 million, talked about how he came from a single-parent household in which he was raised by his mother, Pam Moore.

He talked about how over time he and his dad grew "much closer than we were growing up."

Matthews' father won NBA championships with the Lakers in 1987 and '88.