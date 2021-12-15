New guidelines, Booster Day looming as COVID-19 disrupts NBA again

Pacers assistant coach Lloyd Pierce succinctly summed up the current state of the pandemic while filling in for Carlisle last Friday when he said it is “always joyful when you just get to the court. ... With the state of COVID, there’s always something going on.”

The NHL already postponed some games this season and on Monday, with the announcement that two Bulls games were off, the NBA joined hockey in the postponed club. The league always anticipated that postponements were possible again this season. About 30 games were moved around last season but all eventually got played.

One provision of the new league booster guidelines states that a team staffer who doesn’t have their booster shot by Friday — with limited exceptions — will no longer have the ability to have in-person access with players, coaches and referees. Plus, the staffer will be banned from joining their clubs on road trips.

As for the players who haven’t received their booster, they will be subject to game-day testing again, and the league will reserve the right to impose additional testing on their respective teams as needed going forward.