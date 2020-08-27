NBA taps Michael Jordan to translate owner-player relationship

The Bucks refusing to play Wednesday was an effort at social change. It resulted in a dialogue with Wisconsin government officials, regarding the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The players want further dialogue with NBA owners about actions that can be taken to address issues, such as voter suppression and police violence.

Jordan and his Nike subdivision, Jordan Brand, have pledged $100 million over the next 10 years to initiatives to address what Jordan calls "ingrained racism." The first of those grants were directed at voting rights. Spectrum Center, which the Hornets manage, will be used as an early-voting polling place.

In a media availability before the 2019 All-Star Game was in Charlotte, Jordan was asked about his role as a labor-relations "translator" between NBA owners and players.

"I pull on both sides to try to communicate to both sides," Jordan said. "Those are tough conversations to have because emotions get involved sometimes."

Jordan is the only former NBA player with a controlling ownership of one of the 30 franchises. He said he helps other owners with tone in how best to interact with players on touchy issues.