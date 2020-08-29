NBA resumes playoffs Saturday with new commitments for social justice work

Games were postponed the past two days, during which players met among themselves and with coaches and owners before an agreement to resume was reached.

“The key to this thing is that I think we all needed to take a breath,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said.

“We needed a moment to breathe. It’s not lost on me that George Floyd didn’t get that moment. But we did and we took it. And the players took it, and they got to refocus on the things that they wanted to focus on outside of their jobs.”

High on that list is voting, mentioned frequently in a joint statement by the league and the NBPA.

Many within the league of primarily Black players have focused on the importance of voting, and the need for places in inner cities where minorities can do so safely. With no NBA games to play be played in November, arenas are an ideal place for it.

Atlanta, Detroit, Charlotte and Sacramento were already on board, and Houston’s Toyota Center was locked in this week. Rivers said Miami is working hard to make its facility available and all team owners who also control their arena property will work with local officials to turn their buildings into a voting location for the 2020 general election to allow for safe, in-person voting.