NBA offseason begins, with 1 major question: Now what?

The priority, for the last seven months, was getting through the pandemic safely and salvaging the season. That happened; a champion was crowned, a bubble was built and nobody tested positive for three months inside that NBA campus in large part because of extremely tight regulations surrounding conduct and safety. Now comes a quick pivot toward figuring out all things related to money for next season such as the salary cap and luxury tax lines, as well as when teams can resume play — and where.

“These issues are a bit complicated and difficult in many cases,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “But there’s no reason to believe that with our counterparts at the (National Basketball) Players Association that we won’t be able to work through them.”

Not everything was unexpected this season: The Lakers were not a surprise champion, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo was not a surprise to win his second consecutive MVP award, Houston’s James Harden was not a surprise to be the scoring champion for the third year in a row.