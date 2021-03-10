NBA midseason report: LeBron James is MVP, plus other awards, biggest surprises and disappointments

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid has become a superstar and Ben Simmons is on the cusp, but can Embiid be the dominant force inside over the supremely talented Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden from the Nets?

Surprise teams

UTAH: The Jazz have the best record in the NBA at 27-9, three All-Stars in Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley and the top candidate for sixth man of the year in Jordan Clarkson. Utah is third in scoring (116.6) and 3-point shooting (39.8%), second in rebounding (48.0) and fourth in points allowed (107.8) and field-goal percentage allowed (44.9%). To be sure, Utah has the goods to compete for the championship.

PHOENIX: The Suns have the second-best record at 24-11. They have two All-Stars in Chris Paul and Devin Booker, who missed the game Sunday because of an injury. The Suns are third in points allowed (107.1).

NEW YORK: Tom Thibodeau is doing his thing again as the first-year coach of the Knicks, making them play tough defense and with energy all the time. They are fifth in the East with a 19-18 record and have a first-time All-Star in forward Julius Randle. The Knicks are first in points allowed (104.4) and field-goal percentage allowed (43.5%).