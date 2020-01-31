NBA makes major changes to All-Star Game format, adding Kobe Bryant tribute

This is the third year where the NBA has had a format where captains — it'll be the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo in those roles this year, just like last year — get to draft their teams, something that will take place next week.

"We've been very focused on making it more competitive, making it more exciting and making it fun," Spruell said. "And we've had a great collaboration with the union. For this year's game, we really focused on what new things we could do to make it a really competitive game where each quarter mattered in this case."

It'll matter to Chicago-area charities, which will benefit from however many quarters Team LeBron and Team Giannis win that night.

The team that has the most points after the first quarter will win $100,000 for its charity. The same will apply to the second and third quarters. The scores get added for the fourth to set the target score — for example, if the score is 100-95 at that point, then the team that wins the All-Star Game will be the first to reach 124.