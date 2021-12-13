NBA faces daunting question: How does heavily vaccinated league handle rising COVID-19 cases?

"It's kind of hectic before the game. Everybody had to get tested, make sure we was good," center Dewayne Dedmon said Saturday. "With this new COVID, it just kind of comes with the territory."

As for the Bulls, their own COVID-19 outbreak grew on Sunday with Zach LaVine and Troy Brown Jr. entering the NBA's health and safety protocols. LaVine played 38 minutes and Brown played 34 minutes against the Heat on Saturday.

The challenge the league faces is the same one most people do: There's still not a ton of information about how effective the vaccines are at curbing transmission, even as they're proven effective at limiting symptoms and decreasing the likelihood of contracting the virus.

Teams also ramp up testing when a player tests positive, which means some of those asymptomatic cases typically ignored by the NBA get found. Currently, the league doesn't require teams to test asymptomatic players regularly when at home, with more regular testing occurring on the road.

Still, Spoelstra said there was no "trepidation" about playing Saturday because everyone on the team is vaccinated and boosted, and there was a very small chance of them actually getting sick from the virus.