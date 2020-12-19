NBA East preview: Heat returning champs, but have challengers led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

12. Charlotte — Lottery pick LaMelo Ball seems NBA-ready and the Hornets have plenty of other young pieces that they like. The Hornets simply couldn’t shoot or score well enough to consistently compete last season; will have to wait and see if those numbers can change after a nine-month layoff.

13. Cleveland — Depth is a huge question, but Kevin Love can still score, Andre Drummond can still rebound and the super-young backcourt of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland will be fun to watch. Rookie Isaac Okoro’s motor will quickly earn him respect.

14. New York — It’s going to get better with coach Tom Thibodeau and Leon Rose overseeing everything. It’s also going to take some time before it gets good again at Madison Square Garden. Obi Toppin’s development this year must be priority No. 1.

15. Detroit — Derrick Rose is a former MVP, Blake Griffin a six-time All-Star, Wayne Ellington still one of the best shooters walking the earth, Rodney McGruder is of the highest character and toughness. But it’s tough to see the Pistons winning much.

