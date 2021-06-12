NBA disciplines security guard involved in Bucks-Nets skirmish in Game 3

Budenholzer discusses the Bucks' approach to defending the Nets' star-studded offense, Jrue Holiday's NBA Sportsmanship Award and more Friday afternoon ahead of Milwaukee's second-round opener Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

MILWAUKEE — The NBA has disciplined the Brooklyn Nets security guard who went on the Fiserv Forum court and appeared to shove P.J. Tucker during a confrontation between the Milwaukee Bucks forward and Nets star Kevin Durant on Thursday.

NBA officials said the security guard wouldn’t be assigned to any of the remaining games in Milwaukee during the second-round playoff series between the Bucks and Nets. He won’t be assigned to the court area for the second-round games in Brooklyn.

Although NBA officials didn’t provide the name of the security guard, a person with knowledge of the situation identified him as Antjuan Lambert. Another person with knowledge of the situation said the security guard was Durant’s personal security guy before being hired by the Nets.

The situation stems from an incident that occurred in the third quarter of the Bucks’ 86-83 Game 3 victory.

Tucker appeared to be complaining after getting called for fouling Durant. Tucker and Durant then started jawing at each other as they got face to face. The security guard went on the court during this confrontation and put his hands on Tucker.