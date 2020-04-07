NBA coaches prepare for possible intriguing playoff matchups

In the West: No. 1 LA Lakers vs No. 8 Memphis; No. 2 LA Clippers vs No. 7 Dallas; No. 3 Denver vs No. 6 Houston; No. 4 Utah vs No. 5 Oklahoma City.

As good as the matchups look on paper, the play could be sloppy.

Celtics center Enes Kanter estimates it would take at least two to three weeks for players to get their bodies in game shape. Part of the reason, he said, is the time players have had away from the court.

Kanter believes a training camp-like period would probably be needed.

"You can't just say 'OK, we're going to play the games a week later.' Some players are doing some things. Some players are in their apartments not doing anything," Kanter said during a conference call. "We need to make sure everybody is doing their stuff and is in good shape to go out there and compete if we jump straight into playoffs."

Kanter said a training camp setting would also help players refocus. He said while he's staying in shape, he's also spending time reading, watching documentaries and teaching himself to cook and play the piano.

It's clear time is not the NBA's friend.