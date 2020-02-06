NBA changing 3-point contest format at All-Star Saturday

Howard is competing for the first time in 11 years.

This is the first time Chicago has played host to All-Star weekend since 1988 — the year that Michael Jordan took off from the foul line to beat Dominique Wilkins for the dunk title.

"Chicago is historical, and that's partly the reason why I'm doing it," Gordon said Tuesday night in an interview on TNT.

The skills contest field is loaded, with four former champions and five All-Stars in the eight-player event. Reigning champion Jayson Tatum of Boston will aim to defend his title and try to join Miami's Dwyane Wade (2006, 2007) as the only back-to-back winner of the event.

Former champions Spencer Dinwiddie of Brooklyn, Patrick Beverley of the Los Angeles Clippers and Derrick Rose of Detroit are also in the skills field. They'll be joined by Miami's Bam Adebayo, Milwaukee's Khris Middleton, Indiana's Domantas Sabonis and Toronto's Pascal Siakam.

The Heat are the only team with representation in every event at All-Star weekend — Jimmy Butler and Adebayo in the game, Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro in the Rising Stars game, plus Jones in the dunk contest, Robinson in the 3-point event and Adebayo in the skills competition.

"As we should. We've got a lot of guys that are really good, that are making their name in this league, making their mark, showing what they're capable of," Butler said. "And I'm happy for them because they definitely deserve it. They're in here all the time working on their game, studying everyone else's game around the league and that's what happens - you get recognized."

