MILWAUKEE — As Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo remains focused on the franchise's goal of winning its first NBA championship since 1971, the votes for the 2018-19 NBA's most valuable player award have already been cast.

While fans will have to wait until June 24 to find out if the "Greek Freak" earned enough votes to take home the award, if you polled the former MVPs in attendance at the Fiserv Forum Wednesday night, there's no question who would come out on top.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Milwaukee Brewers outfielders Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun, who have all won the award in their own leagues, were among a star-studded crowd that witnessed the Bucks defeat the Detroit Pistons, 120-99, to take a two-game lead in their best-of-seven playoff series.

Rodgers, a minority owner of the Bucks and two-time NFL MVP, was greeted with raucous applause when he was shown on the video board sitting courtside with girlfriend and retired race car driver Danica Patrick during the first timeout of the game.

As the crowd was reacting to Rodgers, he was still reacting to what teammate David Bakhtiari had just done while the camera was focused on the offensive lineman.

When Bakhtiari was introduced moments earlier by the public address announcer, the six-year veteran waved, stood up and promptly slammed a can of beer, much to the delight of the crowd, and Rodgers.

The Packers weren't the only state team to show its support for the Bucks, who finished the regular season with the NBA's best record, earning homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs.

Despite the Brewers falling to the division-rival St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3, just a few hours earlier, Yelich, the reigning NL MVP and Braun, the 2011 award-winner, were among a handful of Brewers players and management who came out to the game.

Also in attendance were pitchers Jhoulys Chacín and Jeremy Jeffress, manager Craig Counsell and president of baseball operations and general manager David Stearns.